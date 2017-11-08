Josh Fitzpatrick joined the NBC29 weather team in November 2017. He comes to central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley from WSAZ-TV, the NBC affiliate in Huntington/Charleston, West Virginia where he was a meteorologist for 10 years.

After studying broadcast meteorology and earning a B.S. degree at Mississippi State University, Josh got his big break at WOAY-TV in Beckley, WV, where he was eventually promoted to chief meteorologist.

Josh's favorite type of weather is snow and says he got hooked on meteorology after the great blizzard of March 1993.

He has a large social media presence, be sure to follow him on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Josh was born in eastern Kentucky and grew up near Gallipolis, Ohio. He enjoys storm chasing, gardening, astronomy, photography, movies, and traveling.