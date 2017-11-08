Five Miller School Student-Athletes Set to Play in College

Five Miller School student-athletes signed national letters of intent Wednesday. Four of them are going to division one schools. Three of them are baseball players.

Ethan Murray signed with Duke, Adam Hackenberg signed with Clemson and Stuart Barrett signed with George Mason.

Murray, a pitcher, was the VISAA D2 state Player of the Year last season with an ERA of just 1.60. Hackenberg batted .446 with 41 RBIs and six home runs.

Barrett had a 2.39 ERA on the mound with 36 strikeouts.

Those three guys led Miller to a state championship last year, now two of them will play in the ACC.

"We're hitting the weight room really hard right now," says Murray. "I think it's just going to be a culmination of all the work I've put in is going to have to go into competing at that high level and I'm looking forward to getting after it."

Hackenberg says, "I've been committed for a while now so I knew this day was coming but when people show up to support me like that, it gives it a better feel."

"I'm just excited to get into the season and go right after it and see if we can get us another state title." says Barrett."

Miller School basketball standout DeShaun Wade signed with East Carolina. Teemu Tumanoff signed with division II University of Charleston in West Virginia.

Wade averaged 12.3 ppg last season and was voted first-team All-VIC. Tumanoff averaged 5.1 ppg and 3.0 rpg.