Virginia Closely Watching State Delegate Races Being Recounted

Virginia Democrats are just two seats short of controlling the House of Delegates for the first time in nearly two decades. Right now, the party is closely watching five races that will determine the balance of power in Richmond.

House Minority Leader, 57th District Del. David Toscano (D) of Charlottesville calls his party's gain of at least 15 seats a "tsunami.” Toscano says the last time Democrats made double-digit gains in the House was 1975, when the party picked up 13-seats.

During Tuesday's election, Democrats ousted a slew of Republican incumbent delegates.

“I think that suggests a lot of straight ticket voting, and I think that probably was in reaction to Trump. Maybe some of these incumbents would have survived in another year simply because there would have been voters who were willing to split tickets for them,” Geoff Skelley of University of Virginia Center for Politics said.

“We already know the dynamic is changed fundamentally. I think we have a real shot at getting Medicaid expansion. I think we have a real shot at different kind of redistricting reform. With our numbers now in the House, we can put together strategic coalitions to get that done,” Toscano said.

House Democrats will add the nation's first openly-transgender state legislator and 11 new women lawmakers, including the first two Latinas.