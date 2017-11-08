Boards Meeting to Discuss Funding for Albemarle County

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors and School Board are meeting Wednesday, November 8, to talk about funding.

Every year the two boards get together to talk about how they see their finances playing out over the next five years

Different departments in the school system put together a list of operational and capital needs. Some projects would be funded by the Capital Improvement Program.

“It could be a new fire training facility on the county side. It could be a new library on the school side. It could be a new high school that we are considering, or an addition to an existing high school, an addition elementary school in the west where we have overcrowding,” said Albemarle County Chief Operating Officer Dean Tistadt.

Ninety projects submitted.

The oversight committee will start conversations about what projects it thinks are top priority and affordable.