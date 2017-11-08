Orange County Sheriff’s Office Tracking Down Man Wanted for Stabbing

Release from Orange County Sheriff's Office:

At approximately 9:15 pm on November 7, 2017, the Orange Sheriff’s Office responded to the 27000 block of Old Office Road for the stabbing of a 38-year-old male.

Deputies secured the scene upon their arrival and the victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigation revealed that the victim was stabbed by Michael Everette Jackson, black male, age 42 of Charlottesville, Virginia. After the stabbing, Michael E. Jackson reportedly stole a 2000 Ford four door sedan that was at the residence. This vehicle was later found wrecked at the intersection of Zachary Taylor Highway and Everona Road in Orange County.

Warrants are currently outstanding for Michael Everette Jackson for malicious wounding, armed robbery and home invasion. Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Michael Everette Jackson is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 672-1200.

Nothing further will be release with regards to this incident at this time.