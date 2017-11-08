Mayor Signer's Election Night Tweet Against Pres. Trump Receiving Attention

Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer is being mentioned on some national news sites after a tweet he sent out on Election Day.

Polling locations around Virginia were still taking in ballots Tuesday, November 7, when the Democratic mayor tweeted out:

The eyes of the country are on the Commonwealth of Virginia. As they should be. We are a wall against Trump and Trumpism. — Mike Signer (@MikeSigner) November 8, 2017

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, November 8, that message had been retweeted roughly 1,400 times and liked by 6,800 people. The Hill and The Independent wrote about Signer's Twitter post.

After it was announced that Ralph Northam (D) was declared the winner over Republican Ed Gillespie, Signer tweeted:

Let @RalphNortham’s win be not just a win for working Virginians but for decency and democracy themselves in a frightening time. — Mike Signer (@MikeSigner) November 8, 2017

For comparison, that tweet has so far been liked 157 times and has been retweeted 35 times.

“The results were very clear. They rejected it soundly, and they elected resoundingly a very progressive slate of not just the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, but dozens of House of Delegates members,” Signer said.

President Trump had sent a number of tweets of his own campaigning for Gillespie, then all but disavowed the candidate following the loss:

Ed Gillespie worked hard but did not embrace me or what I stand for. Don’t forget, Republicans won 4 out of 4 House seats, and with the economy doing record numbers, we will continue to win, even bigger than before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2017

Approximately 71,000 Twitter users have so far liked the president's response, while around 17,000 have retweeted it.