Quantcast

Mayor Signer's Election Night Tweet Against Pres. Trump Receiving Attention

Posted: Updated:
Edited by John Early
Connect
Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer
Tweet from Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer Tweet from Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer
Tweet from Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer Tweet from Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer
Tweet from President Donald Trump Tweet from President Donald Trump
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer is being mentioned on some national news sites after a tweet he sent out on Election Day.

Polling locations around Virginia were still taking in ballots Tuesday, November 7, when the Democratic mayor tweeted out:

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, November 8, that message had been retweeted roughly 1,400 times and liked by 6,800 people. The Hill and The Independent wrote about Signer's Twitter post.

After it was announced that Ralph Northam (D) was declared the winner over Republican Ed Gillespie, Signer tweeted:

For comparison, that tweet has so far been liked 157 times and has been retweeted 35 times.

“The results were very clear. They rejected it soundly, and they elected resoundingly a very progressive slate of not just the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, but dozens of House of Delegates members,” Signer said.

President Trump had sent a number of tweets of his own campaigning for Gillespie, then all but disavowed the candidate following the loss:

Approximately 71,000 Twitter users have so far liked the president's response, while around 17,000 have retweeted it.

  • Mayor Signer's Election Night Tweet Against Pres. Trump Receiving AttentionMore>>

  • Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

    Full Story

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

    Full Story