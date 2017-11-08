UVA to Gather People's Aug. 12th Personal Stories at Downtown Library

Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, edited due to questionable text on shield (FILE IMAGE)

The University of Virginia Library is collecting photos, videos, and personal stories to preserve a record of the Unite the Right rally and counter-protests that occurred in Charlottesville.

UVA librarians will set up a collection point at the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library’s Central location along Market Street on Saturday, November 11. They're inviting the community to share digital photos and videos from both August 11th and 12th.

People can also record oral or written stories about their experiences of that weekend.

“It's really important that we share and preserve the perspectives of everyone that was there that day. We want to know did you go downtown? We want to know did you stay home? Why did you do that? What we're really trying to do is preserve the stories from the community,” said UVA Library Director Of Preservation Services Kara McClurken.

Everything collected Saturday will add to the library's Unite the Right Rally Archive.

The Collecting Your Stories event runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.