CASPCA Holds Fall in Love Adoption Special

Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA Media Release:



The CASPCA is making it easier on the pocketbook to fall in love this season by discounting adoption fees 50% for dogs during our November Fall in Love Adoption Special. All dogs will have received services normally costing hundreds of dollars, including spay/neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, de-worming, a microchip with lifetime registration, plus a free medical exam from participating vets, and a lifetime of priceless companionship and fun.

This adoption special is in direct response to our most recent rescue efforts for the latest transfer of 24 dogs from Houston, which were among the hardest to place due to their ongoing health issues, and are undergoing further treatment. The CASPCA is running low on open kennel spaces and we need the greater Charlottesville Albemarle community to open their hearts and homes to the homeless dogs at shelter.

“We are so grateful to be a part of a community that continues to open their hearts for the abandoned, neglected, and homeless animals in our community. With our limited kennel spaces, we are in need of families to open their hearts and adopt a dog this holiday season.,” says Angie Gunter, Executive Director of the CASPCA.

About the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA: The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is proud to have maintained the City of Charlottesville and Albemarle County as a No Kill community, providing life-saving care to thousands of animals in the region. The mission of the CASPCA is to advance the compassionate treatment of animals by providing sheltering, medical care and behavioral services for dogs and cats; promoting permanent, caring homes; and furthering education and outreach to place healthy animals in caring homes.

For more information about the CASPCA, call 434-973-5959, or visit our website at caspca.org. The CASPCA’s main adoption center is located at 3355 Berkmar Drive in Charlottesville and is open seven days a week from 12PM– 6PM.