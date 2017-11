11/08/2017 Release from the Augusta County Sheriff's Office:



The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shoplifting incident that occurred on 10/12/17.



Prior to the theft, two males arrived at the Ace Hardware, in Verona, in a dark colored Mazda pickup.



The males identities are being sought to further the investigation.



If anyone knows the males, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540.245.5333 or Crimestoppers at 800.322.2017.