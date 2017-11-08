SHE Asking Community to Donate Items to Help Shelter's Facility

Albemarle County's Shelter for Help in Emergency (SHE) is holding re-housewarming event in Charlottesville.

The shelter is collecting household items to replace the worn ones donated when the residential facility opened in 2008.

SHE will be at the Bed Bath & Beyond in the Barracks Road Shopping Center all-day Wednesday, November 8. The shelter is looking for sheets, mattress pads, plates, towels, and other houseware items.

"We try to make sure all of our fundraising events - like our 5K [Run for Shelter], our Design House - that we can use those funds to go directly to programming and services. So when we have needs for items or goods we try to reach out to the community to ask the community to pitch in by donating,” said SHE Events Coordinator Kat Dillon.

People who can't make it to the store can still donate items through the shelter's store wish list.