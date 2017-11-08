Police Charge Man in Connection to Vandalism in Emancipation Park

A Charlottesville man is facing several charges after police say he vandalized fencing in Emancipation Park.

Officers were called out to the park around 1 a.m. Sunday, November 5, after receiving a report of a a man cutting the orange fencing around the covered statue of Robert E. Lee.

Forty-eight-year-old Brian Roland Lambert was taken into custody and charged with vandalism, trespassing, and drunk in public. He was also served with a notice barring him from Emancipation Park.

Police say Lambert was released on an unsecured bond.