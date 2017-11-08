Charlottesville Police Attempting to ID Person in Credit Card Theft Investigation

11/08/2017 Release from the Charlottesville Police Department:



The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a credit card theft and credit card fraud that occurred on October 11, 2017, and is requesting the public’s assistance with identifying the suspects.



The police department is attempting to identify the male wearing the gray shirt and the female wearing the white shirt in the attached photos.



They were driving a black, new model Nissan sedan.



Anyone who can help identify these individuals is asked to call Detective Stutzman at (434) 970-3824 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.