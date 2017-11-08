VDOT: Route 623 Bridge to Close Nov. 13 for Replacement

Release from the Virginia Department of Transportation:



CULPEPER — Starting Nov. 13, the Virginia Department of Transportation will close the Route 623 (Perkins Road) bridge over Venable Creek in Fluvanna County for replacement of its superstructure.



The bridge, which was built in 1951 and is located 0.4 mile east of Route 659 (Kent Store Way), will be closed for three months while crews replace the existing timber deck and steel beams with a concrete slab. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.



Weather permitting, the bridge is expected to reopen to all legal-weight vehicles on Feb. 23, 2018.



The Venable Creek bridge carries just over 70 vehicles daily.



For more information about Virginia’s bridges and VDOT’s bridge inspection program, including current conditions of the state’s bridges, FAQs and video of a bridge inspection, visit www.virginiadot.org/info/Bridge.asp.