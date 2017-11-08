VDOT: Both Route 29 Panels meet Thursday in Charlottesville

VDOT: Both Route 29 Panels meet Thursday in CharlottesvillePosted: Updated:
Release from the Virginia Department of Transportation:
CHARLOTTESVILLE – The Route 29 Solutions Project Delivery Advisory Panel will hold its final scheduled meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the Virginia Transportation Research Council, 530 Edgemont Road in Charlottesville. The Hydraulic Planning Advisory Panel will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, also at the Research Council.
Both meetings will be livestreamed on the internet. The meeting agendas are available on the Project Delivery Advisory Panel Documents page and the Hydraulic Planning Advisory Panel Documents page on the Route 29 Solutions website.
The presentations used during the meetings will be posted on the web pages before the meetings begin. Documents and presentations from previous meetings are also archived there.
The meetings are open to the public to observe the discussions but public comments will not be taken. The public can submit comments online at www.Route29Solutions.org. Members of the public may access a web link to watch the meetings live online. The meeting will also be recorded and posted online for the public to view at a later time.
Live web streaming
Access the live-streaming link on the Livestream/Podcasts page on the Route 29 Solutions website. The direct link to the live stream is on VDOT’s YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/user/vdotweb.
Note: The link will not be active until shortly before the meeting begins at 2 p.m.
Podcast and video
The meeting will also be recorded and be available by podcast on the Livestream/Podcasts page on www.Route29Solutions.org. The podcast will be posted to that webpage following the meeting. Video recordings of past advisory panel meetings are also archived on VDOT’s YouTube channel: Route 29 Advisory Panel Meetings.