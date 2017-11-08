Crews Respond to House Fire on Hamrick Street

Release from the Staunton Fire Department:

Staunton, VA – The Staunton Fire Department (SFD) responded to a residential fire at 301 Hamrick Street.



On November 7 th , around 7:46 a.m., SFD responded to the report of a structure fire at 301 Hamrick Street. Upon arrival, firefighters found fire showing from the middle bedroom window.



The fire was quickly extinguished.



No injuries were reported.



The residence was occupied at the time of the incident.



SFD’s Fire Marshal’s Office immediately began an investigation into the cause of the fire. Through their investigation, it was determined that the fire was accidental in nature and started from a lamp being located too close to flammable materials.