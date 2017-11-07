Hill, Walker Win 2 Charlottesville City Council Seats

The two contested seats for Charlottesville City Council have been claimed.

With all 10 precincts reporting, Independent Nikuyah Walker has received 29 percent of the votes.

Democrat Heather Hill received a little more than 28 percent of the vote to take the second open seat on council.

Dozens of people came out to Walker’s Election Day party Tuesday night. Cheers could be heard throughout the crowd from all of her supporters.

People like Vice Mayor Wes Bellamy and independent candidate for council Paul Long were there as well.

“I've been talking about this positive shift that we need to have in Charlottesville, and I think that this is it," says Walker. "So that's it - I love y'all, I love y'all, they’ve been great and I just appreciate the trust and do not forget that it's a team we not just Nikuyah."

Over at Escafe, mixed emotions were in the air at the Democratic watch party as Heather Hill won the second spot for city council but Amy Laufer, the other Democratic candidate, fell short at third place. She came in 55 votes behind Hill.

"I am certainly ready to take on being a leader in this community, I think it's a time for us to come together and I am ready to take on that challenge," says Hill.

Walker’s win marks the first Independent candidate to win a spot on Charlottesville’s City Council, dating back to 1960.

Hill added that she was surprised that she and Laufer did not take the two seats together, but that she is looking forward to working with Walker to move Charlottesville forward.