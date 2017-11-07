Western Albemarle's Derek Domecq Signs with Radford Baseball

Western Albemarle's Derek Domecq Signs with Radford BaseballPosted: Updated:
Derek Domecq signs with Radford baseball
Domecq has been recruited to be a starting pitcher
Derek Domecq has a 1.97 career ERA at WAHS
Western Albemarle's Derek Domecq Signs with Radford BaseballMore>>
Reported by Marty Hudtloff
Reported by Marty Hudtloff
Marty Hudtloff is the Sports Director at WVIR-TV. He joined the NBC29 sports team in October of 2003. He has a degree in broadcast journalism from Bradley University. You can reach out to Marty via Email or Twitter.Full Story