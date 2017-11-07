Western Albemarle's Derek Domecq Signs with Radford Baseball

Domecq has been recruited to be a starting pitcher

Western Albemarle High School's Derek Domecq signed his national letter of intent Wednesday to play baseball at Radford University.

He's been recruited to be a starting pitcher.

Domecq was voted All-State last year and All-District as a pitcher.

Domecq has a 1.97 ERA and 19 wins as a pitcher at Western Albemarle. As a hitter, Domecq has batted .333 with 11 doubles, 5 triples, a home run and 36 RBIs.

He joins a Radford program that won the Big South championship last year and has made the NCAA tournament two out of the past three years.

"That's one of the parts that persuaded me going to the Big South championship two out of the last three years and competing because competition is what I like the most," says Domecq. "It's actually a dream come true, since I was five I've wanted to play college baseball."