Madison County High School softball star Meadow Anderson signed with division II Fairmont State on Wednesday.

Anderson batted .431 last year helping the Mountaineers win the state title. Anderson was voted first-team all district for her play as a third baseman. She also played catcher.

"When I first committed I was pretty excited but I never really grasped that I was going to college until just now which is kind of crazy," says Anderson. "I've been doing this since fourth grade so it's very important to me."

Anderson helped Madison win the district, conference, region and state championship last season.