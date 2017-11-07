Incumbent Mark Herring Wins Race for VA Attorney General

Democratic incumbent Mark Herring has won Virginia's attorney general race, beating back a challenge from Republican John Adams.

Herring won his second term Tuesday.

During the campaign, Herring was sharply criticized by Adams for his refusal to defend Virginia's 2006 constitutional amendment banning same-sex marriage. Herring said his position was vindicated by the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling striking down same-sex marriage bans as unconstitutional.

The race was the only attorney general contest in the country this year and drew national interest.

