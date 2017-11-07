Quantcast

Pam Carter Upsets Tracy Pyles for Augusta Co. Board of Supervisors Seat

Pam Carter after her win Pam Carter after her win
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

In the Shenandoah Valley, Pam Carter is all smiles Tuesday after winning a seat on the Augusta County Board of Supervisors.

Carter got more than 62 percent of the vote to represent the Pastures District, beating out longtime incumbent Tracy Pyles.

The Mary Baldwin University adjunct professor says she's excited to get to work re-building relationships and diving into the budget, but tonight she is celebrating.

"I am just ecstatic and I am so grateful to the voters of the Pastures District for electing me.  We've been at this for over five months.  We've been door knocking almost every weekend. You know the number of signs. It's just, it’s been amazing,” Carter said.

Pyles has served on the Board for 22 years most recently as supervisor.

