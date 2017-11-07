Virginia & South Carolina Schedule Two-Game Basketball Series

University of Virginia Media Release

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - The Virginia men's basketball program will play South Carolina of the Southeastern Conference in 2018-19 as part of a two-year agreement, the schools announced Tuesday(Nov. 7).

South Carolina will host Virginia on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, at Colonial Life Arena. The Cavaliers will host the Gamecocks at John Paul Jones Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.

South Carolina advanced to its first Final Four in 2017 under sixth-year head coach Frank Martin. The Cavaliers own a 25-24 all-time record against South Carolina and will meet the Gamecocks for first time since 2002. South Carolina was one of the seven charter members of the Atlantic Coast Conference and was a member of the league from 1953-1971.