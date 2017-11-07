CAT Offers Free Rides for Ease of Voting

If you still haven't voted and need a ride to the polls, Charlottesville Area Transit is offering free rides.

The bus service is offering free fares on Tuesday, November 7, for people looking for ways to make it out to vote.

Transit officials say most of the city’s polling locations are covered within a quarter of a mile of CAT routes.

People in Albemarle County can also take advantage of the free service if their polling location is along the Route 29 corridor.

“If they need a ride, we provide it for them for free, not just to the polls, but all day long for everybody so they'll get a chance to go to the polls and try the system,” says John Jones, director of transit for CAT.

People can ride the buses for free until 11:30 p.m. when bus service ends