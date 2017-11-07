Group Uses Election Day to Collect Signatures to Recall Charlottesville CouncilorsPosted: Updated:
Reported by Lowell Rose
Continuing Coverage: Central Virginia Debates Civil War Era Displays and Monuments
Group Uses Election Day to Collect Signatures to Recall Charlottesville Councilors
RISE Charlottesville is using Election Day to raise awareness and collected signatures for its campaign to recall all the current members of City Council.
City Council Votes to Find New Master Plan for Emancipation, Justice Parks
Charlottesville is scrapping a previous plan to redesign the two downtown parks that are home to controversial statues.
Georgia Man Accused in August 12 Beating Again Denied Bond
A Georgia man accused of beating another man back in August is again asking for bond to be set. That appeal was denied.
Judge Dismisses 9 Cases Connected to KKK Group's Justice Park Rally
A Charlottesville judge is letting nine people go free after they were charged in connection to protests in Justice Park back in July.
Preliminary Report Blames Charlottesville for Civil Unrest from Unite the Right Rally
A preliminary action report is blaming Charlottesville for the civil unrest that occurred in the city on August 12.
Charlottesville KKK Rally Counterprotesters Due Back in Court in December
Three counterprotesters from the KKK rally that took place in Charlottesville on July 8 will have to wait until December to have their court cases heard.
Update: Charlottesville Judge Extends Injunction on Confederate Statues
Opposing sides in a lawsuit over Charlottesville's statues to two Confederate Army generals will have to wait to see what happens next.
Congressman Garrett Shares Thoughts on What Constitutes Free Speech
Virginia Congressman Tom Garrett is making the rounds throughout the fifth district meeting with constituents. On Tuesday, October 17, he shared his thoughts on what happened in Charlottesville on August 12 from his office in Albemarle County.
