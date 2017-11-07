Group Uses Election Day to Collect Signatures to Recall Charlottesville Councilors

A group is using Election Day to drum up support for its campaign to recall all the current members of Charlottesville City Council.

RISE Charlottesville announced on October 26 that it was gathering signatures to have Mayor Mike Signer, Vice Mayor Wes Bellamy, and councilors Kristin Szakos, Kathy Galvin, and Bob Fenwick all recalled from office.

The self-described nonpartisan group said it is concerned about Charlottesville’s reputation, and had started its campaign in response to councilors’ handling of the Unite the Right rally and the discourse occurring inside City Hall.

Members of RISE Charlottesville were out at two polling locations Tuesday, November 7, collecting signatures and bringing awareness to their cause.

“It's individualized, and many are choosing to sign each and every one of them. And there are some who may sign four out of five, or one out of five, but what we're finding is more people are signing each and every one of them,” said Pat Spicer Napoleon with RISE Charlottesville.

Only Charlottesville residents can sign the recall petition.

The group needs to collect more than 1,000 signatures for each petition before a circuit court judge will consider if councilors have broken the law.

Fenwick and Szakos are already leaving City Council at the end of the year; Fenwick lost in the Democratic Primary, and Szakos decided to not run again.

RISE Charlottesville said it is waiting on a court order to solidify the number of signatures needed, but the group plans to go beyond whatever number is set by the court.