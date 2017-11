Greene County Sheriff's Office Provides 'Threat Assessments' Following Texas Shooting

Following the deadly church shooting in Texas, the Greene County Sheriff's Office is taking extra steps to keep businesses safe.

It’s offering free "threat assessments" to businesses.

The assessment includes evaluating all the entrances and emergency exits and helping create a plan in case of a shooting or dangerous situation.

"It's better to have a plan than not to have one, and you just never know when something like this might happen,” says Steve Smith, sheriff of Greene County. “I mean, this was a small town in Texas. It just wakes you up. It could happen anywhere."

The sheriff's office says several businesses and churches are being assessed.

It’s willing to help businesses outside of Greene County as well.