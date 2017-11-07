Louisa County's Malik Bell Named Falcon Club Player of the Week

Louisa County High School quarterback Malik Bell is the Falcon Club Player of the Week.

Bell accounted for five touchdowns Friday in Louisa's win over Fluvanna, including two interception returns for touchdowns.

"We started off kind of slow," says Bell. "I started off with an interception. Coach had a quick talk with us, and we just kind of turned it up towards the end. The endzone just came open to me every time I had the ball, so I just did what I had to do."

Head coach Mark Fischer says, "He had to break my arm to get me to let him play defense this year, and I guess I'm glad he did. He's just been a fun guy to coach, and I'm definitely going to miss having him around."

Bell also had three rushing touchdowns playing quarterback, and rushed for 61 yards in the game.

He's been outstanding all season long, leading the Lions to a perfect 10-0 record.

Louisa will face Courtland in the first round of the state playoffs.

The Lions beat the Cougars 41-7 in the season opener.

"I think we're two different teams at this point," says Fischer. "They've gotten so much better, and hopefully we've improved a little bit. All bets are off on this one, you never know."

Bell says, "We played them as our first game of the season. We beat them pretty bad, but we know that they won six games in a row. We're just looking to keep the train rolling, and do what we have to do to get past them."