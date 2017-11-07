UVa Men's Soccer Ready to Host Notre Dame in ACC Semifinals

The UVa men's soccer team is playing in the ACC semifinals for the first time since 2013

The UVa men's soccer team will play an ACC Tournament semifinals match at Klockner Stadium for the first time since 1996 on Wednesday night, as the 6-seed Cavaliers will host 7-seed Notre Dame.

Senior goalkeeper Jeff Caldwell says, "We know them really, really well, and we respect them. In my personal opinion, this is the most fun rivalry I've had here in my time in college soccer. It's some of the highest quality soccer that you find in college soccer. We're very excited for it."

From 1997 until 2013, the ACC semifinals were held at neutral sites.

Virginia earned a home match in the semifinals with a victory in a penalty kick shoot-out at 3-seed Louisville on Sunday

Caldwell says, "You really can only be the hero there, and that's a good feeling. Especially when you come from the tension of overtime, you have to be razor sharp. You have to be razor sharp in PK's, but there's certainly a weight off. I find shoot-outs enjoyable."

The UVa senior goalie made two saves in the shoo-out for the 'Hoos.

Head coach George Gelnovatch says, "When the goalkeeper makes just that one save in a penalty shoot-out, it puts wind in your sail, and brings confidence to the group. That's one save. You make two, and it's just off the charts with the confidence with the team."

The Cavaliers had six players named All-ACC on Tuesday.

Junior midfielder Jean-Christophe Koffi became the first Cavalier since 2014 to earn First Team All-ACC honors.

Pablo Aguilar, Eddie Opoku, and Jeff Caldwell were named to the second-team.

Junior Sergi Nus was recognized on the third team for the second-straight year, while midfielder Joe Bell earned a spot on the ACC All-Freshman team.

Gelnovatch says, "Even this time of year, as a coach, it worries the hell out of you, even if you're advancing, but you're not getting better. I think with this group, I can say that we collectively feel like we're getting better."