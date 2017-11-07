Harrisonburg Names Steve Sellers Interim Police Chief

11/07/2017 Release from the Harrisonburg Police Department:



Harrisonburg, Va. – The city of Harrisonburg has named an interim police chief who will begin work at the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) this week.



Starting Wednesday, November 8, Steve Sellers, interim police chief, will begin his leadership role within HPD.



Sellers retired as chief from the Albemarle County Police Department in June 2016, where he served for more than five years. He was previously a deputy chief of police for the Fairfax County Police Department and has more than 34 years of law enforcement experience.



“We have the utmost confidence in the leaders at the police department to work with the interim police chief and continue the quality service our community has come to rely on,” explained Ande Banks, acting city manager.



It is anticipated that Interim Chief Sellers will oversee the operations at HPD until a new police chief is hired, which could be four to six months.



“I look forward to having the opportunity to work with the men and women of such a fine department,” explained Steve Sellers, interim chief of HPD. “I hope to help these officers continue to make a positive impact within their community, while also sharing strategies and lessons that I’ve learned through the years.”



The Harrisonburg Police Department is currently made up of 112 sworn officers and 26 civilian positions. Additional information about HPD can be found at www.HarrisonburgVA.gov/police.