2 Charlottesville Downtown Mall Crossings to close during Virginia Film Festival

Charlottesville Police Department Media Release:

The City of Charlottesville will be closing the two vehicular mall crossings located at 2nd St NE and 4th St NE beginning 2pm Thursday November 9th until midnight Sunday November 12th.

This is being done due to the increased number of pedestrians expected for the Virginia Film Festival events scheduled at venues on the downtown mall.

Both mall crossings will be opened for normal vehicle traffic after midnight Sunday night.