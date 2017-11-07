Charlottesville Police Charge Teen in Connection with Attempted Abduction

Charlottesville Police Department Media Release:

Update 11/07/2017:

On November 6, 2017, the Charlottesville Police Department charged a 15-year-old male with abduction (VA code 18.2-47) and assault and battery (VA code 18.2-57) in relation to the October 29th attempted abduction which occurred in the 200 block of West Water Street.

He is currently being held at the Blue Ridge Juvenile Detention Center and will remain there pending bond hearings.

Original Media Release:

On 10/29/2017 at approximately 8:05 pm, officers with the Charlottesville Police Department responded to the 200 block of West Water Street for the report of an attempted abduction.

The victim reported that while walking in the area of the Main Street Arena a male suspect came up behind her, grabbed her and placed his hand over her mouth. The victim was able to scream causing the suspect to let her go. The suspect then left the area heading east on Water Street.

The suspect was described as a B/M in his mid-20`s, heavy set or stocky build and 5’06" to 5’07" tall. The suspect was also described as wearing a black hooded jacket or sweatshirt with a black center and dark red or maroon sleeves.

If you were in the area of Water Street between 7 pm and 8 pm on 10/29/2017 and saw anything suspicious, we would ask that you call Det W. Cole at 434-970-3265 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.