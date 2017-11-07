Election Day 2017 Underway in Virginia

Virginians are casting their votes Tuesday for a new governor, and other political races. Many polling locations around Charlottesville have been seeing a steady flow of people coming in to vote.

As of 9.a.m. Tuesday, November 7, 4,371 ballots had been cast in Charlottesville. Albemarle County reported a total of 10,992 voters had cast their ballots.

Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam (D), former Chairman of the Republican National Committee Ed Gillespie (R), and the Libertarian Party's Cliff Hyra are vying for the governor’s mansion.

Northam and Gillespie have been locked in a heated race to succeed Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe, who cannot seek a second term. The contest is viewed by many as a referendum on President Donald Trump and a possible preview of the 2018 midterm elections.

Northam, who has served as lieutenant governor since 2013, defeated former 5th District Representative Tom Perriello by an 11-percent margin during Democratic Primary Election.

Gillespie is a political consultant, and had previously run for Senate in 2014. He narrowly beat out Corey Stewart and Frank Wagner, winning the Republican Party’s nomination by a 1-percent margin.

Hyra is a patent attorney who was nominated by the Libertarian Party as their candidate for governor.

Virginians will also elect a new state attorney general race and lieutenant governor. Democratic Attorney General Mark Herring is seeking a second term. He's being challenged by Republican John Adams.

Democrat Justin Fairfax and Republican Jill Vogel are competing to be the next lieutenant governor.

Six candidates – Edward Hall (I), Heather Hill (D), John Kenneth Jackson (I), Amy Laufer (D), Paul Long (I), and Nikuyah Walker (I) - are competing for two seats on Charlottesville City Council.

Several voters told NBC29 that they hope the new members of City Council will be able to communicate better with the people in Charlottesville, and remain trustworthy.

Albemarle County residents are voting for three seats on the Board of Supervisors, however two races are uncontested. Incumbent Liz Palmer (D) is being challenged by John Lowry (R) in the Samuel Miller District. Jack Jouett District Diantha McKeel and Rio District Ned Gallaway are both running unopposed for another term.

All 100 state House of Delegate seats are also up for grabs, although some of those races are uncontested, including incumbent David Toscano of the 57th District.

Polling locations will be open until 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 7.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.