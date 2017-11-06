Quantcast

Charlottesville City Council Holds Public Hearing on Leasing Parking for Hotel

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Charlottesville City Council hosted a public hearing Monday night about the city leasing parking spaces for the unfinished Dewberry Hotel on the Downtown Mall.

The city would provide 75 parking spaces for the hotel in the Water Street Parking Garage for a term of 40 years. According to Virginia law, the city is required to advertise the spots for public bidding due to the lease being longer than 5 years.

Council is expected to make a decision on these spaces at its next meeting.

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

