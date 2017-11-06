Frustration Grows After Charlottesville City Hall Leaks

Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer is under fire again, accused of trying to derail an independent candidate running for City Council.

Dozens gathered at City Hall Monday night for Council's regular meeting which brought signs, words and renewed calls for Signer to resign.

Information has leaked yet again from someone inside City Hall, are causing issues between those on City Council.

Vice Mayor Wes Bellamy tackled the issue right out of the gate.

"I can no longer stand by idle while covert and overt racism shows its ugly head and attacks Nikuyah Walker," Bellamy said.

Walker -- a black woman -- is an independent running for council. A Daily Progress report over the weekend put some of her e-mail correspondences on public display.

"You used your position as the mayor with access to that information in order to corrupt the process right here. And you do not deserve to be sitting there as mayor,” Jeff Fogel said while addressing Council.

Signer admitted to the crowd he did have concerns about the content of Walker's e-mails, but contends he was not the anonymous source.

"E-mails sent to Council are public records but I want to be very clear, I did not direct or issue any FOIA for these emails,” Signer said to a few boos.

"I think this is unusual, very unusual to have individual Councilors make statements that none of your colleagues knew about. I think in the future it would be really considerate if you share what you're going to say to the rest of your colleagues,” Councilor Kathy Galvin said.

Walker, who arrived after the meeting started, received a standing ovation from the crowd when she entered Council Chambers.

"This isn't about voting or politics, this is about right and wrong and the attacks on Mrs. Walker is flat out wrong," Bellamy said.

Walker had no comment on the back and forth at Monday’s Council meeting.