1 Dead After Truck Crashes into Tree on Albemarle County Road

scene of fatal crash on Garth Road ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -
The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that shut down Garth Road for a hours Monday.
Police say a 64-year-old man and county resident was driving westbound when he ran off the side of the road and struck a tree.
Police have not identified the driver but do say he died at the scene.
Garth Road has now since reopened, and police say more information will be released soon.
From Albemarle County Police Department:
The Albemarle County Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating a fatality crash that occurred on November 6th in the 4000 block of Garth road at approximately 1655 hours.
The driver was a 64 year old male resident of Albemarle County who died at the scene. The driver was travelling westbound and ran off the left side of the road.
Garth road was closed for a few hours while officers investigated the crash.
An official Press Release will be distributed as soon as possible.