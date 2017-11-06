Albemarle Volleyball Clinches State Playoff Berth, Beats Mountain View 3-2

Albemarle Volleyball Clinches State Playoff Berth, Beats Mountain View 3-2Posted: Updated:
Albemarle volleyball rallies to beat Mountain View 3-2
Albemarle Volleyball Clinches State Playoff Berth, Beats Mountain View 3-2More>>
Reported by Marty Hudtloff
Reported by Marty Hudtloff
Marty Hudtloff is the Sports Director at WVIR-TV. He joined the NBC29 sports team in October of 2003. He has a degree in broadcast journalism from Bradley University. You can reach out to Marty via Email or Twitter.Full Story