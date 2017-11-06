Albemarle Volleyball Clinches State Playoff Berth, Beats Mountain View 3-2

The Albemarle HS volleyball team rallied from 2-0 down to beat Mountain View 3-2 in the regional semifinals.

The Patriots clinch a berth in the state playoffs and advance to the region 5D finals.

Katie Schnell and Gabbi DeGennaro each had a team-high 13 kills. Danielle LaRosa had 10 kills and 4 blocks. Keira Roach had 23 assists and Kelsey Marks had 19 assists.

Albemarle advances to play at North Stafford Wednesday night at 6pm in the region finals.

