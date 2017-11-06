UVA Football Players Remain Hungry Despite Gaining Bowl Eligibility

The players on the UVa football team say their not satisfied with just becoming bowl eligible, but they also say getting that sixth win takes some of the pressure off.

Virginia beat Georgia Tech Saturday 40-36 to become eligible for a bowl game for the first time since 2011.

"If anything it makes us more hungry for more success because why stop now, that's the mindset," says senior defensive end Andrew Brown. "Now that we're bowl game eligible, lets keep it going, lets keep this train moving."

"We're loose," says UVa senior receiver Doni Dowling. "I'm not saying we don't have anything more to play for, we got it, we're there, but we're still in the running. We don't know what's going to happen week-to-week with Miami and Virginia Tech, we're still planning on going to that ACC championship."

"I'm not at all surprised we got this sixth win, I think we can get more," says UVa junior safety Juan Thornhill.

Virginia still has a chance to win the ACC's coastal division but it's a long shot. The 'Hoos would need to win-out and get some help with a Miami loss to Pittsburgh.

On Monday, the 'Hoos had two guys earn ACC weekly honors. Micah Kiser was named ACC Linebacker of the Week. He had 18 tackles in Virginia's win Saturday. That's the most by an ACC player this season.

UVa's Joe Reed is named the ACC Specialist of the Week. Reed had 170 yards on three kickoff returns. His 92-yard return was the eighth longest in UVA history.

Reed had 208 all-purpose yards.

Virginia's game Saturday at Louisville kicks off at 3:30. Virginia's game at Miami the following week will be a noon kickoff.