Boys & Girls Club Celebrates Expansion

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia is celebrating a major milestone.

On Monday, November 6, a ribbon cutting ceremony marked the official opening of the Southwood location's expansion.

The addition cost about $1.5 million.

It adds about 3,000 square feet and features a classroom, kitchen, dance studio, and a Science, Technology, Education, and Math (STEM) lab for the students.

“We're one of the only Boys & Girls Clubs around that has a STEM specialist, so we have science, technology, engineering, and math programs that run regularly at all six of our area Boys & Girls Clubs,” says James Pierce, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Virginia. “So this will be dedicated space in order for us to engage in STEM activities.”

The expansion will allow the Boys & Girls Club to add 100 kids from its waiting list.