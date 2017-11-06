JABA: Affordable Healthcare Plans Available for ACA Enrollees

An organization in Charlottesville says the Affordable Care Act is working fine despite some people seeing a large bump in health insurance costs for 2018.

Some people NBC29 spoke to last week say their rates increased by thousands of dollars. The Jefferson Area Board for Aging says the ACA is still working for those with lower incomes who normally cannot afford health insurance.

There aren't a lot of options to choose from this time around, though. Only one insurer, Optima Health, is offering individual healthcare plans next year in the Charlottesville-Albemarle area.

JABA says if you are income-eligible for a government subsidy, you can still get an affordable plan.

“The premium for someone who qualifies for the Affordable Care Act coverage with the subsidies, their premiums have not necessarily gone up. Someone who is just over the poverty level, someone who is making $15,000, they may be able to pay $10 or $15 for themselves," Jack Hanrahan of JABA said.

The federal poverty level ranges from a single person making around $12,000 annually to a family that makes $48,000 annually.

There is free insurance counseling at JABA for those who have questions surrounding their ACA plans. The deadline to enroll for the ACA in 2018 is Dec. 15.