Wahoo Women's Basketball Leaning on Super Sophomore Duo

The UVa women's basketball team kicks off the season Friday night playing at 7th ranked Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs upset Connecticut last year in the Final Four before losing to Dawn Staley's South Carolina squad in the championship game.

Virginia will be relying heavily on its super sophomores in coach Joanne Boyle's seventh season.

Sophomore's Jocelyn Willoughby and Dominque Toussaint were both named to the ACC's All-Freshman team last year.

Willoughby is Virginia's leading returning scorer (9.8ppg) and rebounder (6.2rpg). Toussaint ranked third among ACC freshman last year in scoring averaging 9.5 points per game.

"You don't really have the excuse that you're a freshman anymore," says Toussaint. "You know what to expect when you go on the floor and you have to bring it every game. You have more responsibility to the team being a second year."

"And after our season last year, we're more mature," says Willoughby. "We understand what we need to do and now it's just a matter of doing what we need to do to get it done."

"I think they're both mature in their games to begin with and I know they just want to improve," says Joanne Boyle. "I just think they can handle more. Mentally they grow, physically they grow. They are both starting to want more responsibility and that's always a great thing for a coach."