Medical, Engineering Experts Explore Limb, Organ Regrowth at UVA

Experts from across the United States are joining forces to eventually grow replacement limbs and organs for patients at the University of Virginia.

On Monday, November 6, UVA's Center for Advanced Biomanufacturing invited experts in both the medical and engineering fields to explore how to make regrowth of limbs a reality.

The program focuses on those who may need a new limb or organ.

Experts are working to be able to replace limbs and organs through regeneration and creation of skin, bone, and muscle tissue.

At the symposium on Monday, a panel of experts spoke to UVA students and others in the medical field.

The all-day event also featured research presentations, showing some of the tools physicians would use to complete this task.

“This is an interdisciplinary problem, and it requires the expertise of a large group of people and there's no one regardless of how big their vision is that can solve all the problems without involving other people who are really good at what they do,” says George J. Christ, professor of biomedical engineering and orthopedic surgery at UVA.

Dr. Christ adds that a lot of this research would benefit wounded military men and women, accident survivors, and cancer patients.

They hope to continue doing this event annually to check in with one another and exchange information regularly to get this plan in action.