Councilor Galvin to Propose Restarting Redesign of Charlottesville ParksPosted: Updated:
Continuing Coverage: Central Virginia Debates Civil War Era Displays and Monuments
Councilor Galvin to Propose Restarting Redesign of Charlottesville Parks
Councilor Kathy Galvin wants to restart the process for redesigning Emancipation and Justice parks. City Council is expected to review a new proposal during its meeting Monday.
Georgia Man Accused in August 12 Beating Again Denied Bond
A Georgia man accused of beating another man back in August is again asking for bond to be set. That appeal was denied.
Judge Dismisses 9 Cases Connected to KKK Group's Justice Park Rally
A Charlottesville judge is letting nine people go free after they were charged in connection to protests in Justice Park back in July.
Preliminary Report Blames Charlottesville for Civil Unrest from Unite the Right Rally
A preliminary action report is blaming Charlottesville for the civil unrest that occurred in the city on August 12.
Charlottesville KKK Rally Counterprotesters Due Back in Court in December
Three counterprotesters from the KKK rally that took place in Charlottesville on July 8 will have to wait until December to have their court cases heard.
Update: Charlottesville Judge Extends Injunction on Confederate Statues
Opposing sides in a lawsuit over Charlottesville's statues to two Confederate Army generals will have to wait to see what happens next.
Congressman Garrett Shares Thoughts on What Constitutes Free Speech
Virginia Congressman Tom Garrett is making the rounds throughout the fifth district meeting with constituents. On Tuesday, October 17, he shared his thoughts on what happened in Charlottesville on August 12 from his office in Albemarle County.
Jason Kessler Charged in Charlottesville for Harassment
Unite the Right rally organizer Jason Kessler is now charged with publishing an activist's address with intent to coerce, intimidate or harass.
