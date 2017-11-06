Online Survey Asks for Opinions on Downtown Parking Meters

The city of Charlottesville is looking for feedback on its downtown parking meter pilot program.

An independent consultant is collecting opinions on the parking meters through an online survey.

The city installed the temporary meters and pay stations on streets surrounding the Downtown Mall in September.

The survey asks how people's parking habits have changed, whether the cost for metered parking is appropriate, and if the meters have impacted business downtown.

“We really are interested in what people feel, what their experiences are like, whether they feel the pilot has improved parking downtown, whether they think it's not a good idea,” says Rick Siebert, Charlottesville’s parking manager. “We need that kind of feedback from the public to be able to move forward in an intelligent way.”

The survey will remain online through the end of the program on March 5, 2018.

The consultant will also conduct in-person surveys of drivers as they park in the metered spaces.