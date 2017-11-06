Ting Internet Partners with Charlottesville Women in Tech/Tech Girls

11/06/2017 Release from Ting Internet:



Charlottesville, Va., November 6, 2017 - Ting Internet, a division of Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX, TSX: TC) and Charlottesville Women in Tech/Tech Girls (CWIT) are proud to announce their recent sponsorship partnership.



Ting Internet will provide $10,000 in annual funding to support CWIT’s mission to address under representation of women in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) careers in the Charlottesville area.



Beneficiaries of the funding will include girls and women in Charlottesville and the surrounding counties. Charlottesville Women in Tech has been serving the community for three years, providing afterschool and summer programming and learning opportunities to girls ages 11 to 14. CWIT also offers opportunities for high school aged students and women to gain the skills necessary to develop careers in tech.



Ting Internet is a local provider of fiber optic Internet in Charlottesville. Ting believes the internet is the greatest agent for positive change the world has ever known. Ting is excited to partner with CWIT to help increase awareness about gender disparity in STEM careers, sustain and support girls and women through their education, and further the advancement of women in the tech industry.



“As a tech company, in a growing tech community, we value the programming that Charlottesville Women in Tech provides to our local community,” said Drew Hurst, Ting Internet Marketing Manager. “CWIT provides hands on learning opportunities to girls and provides training and fellowship for women breaking into or advancing in STEM field careers. CWIT has accomplished so much in the short time they have been established and we are confident that our sponsorship will allow them to increase their programming in the Charlottesville area.”



Sponsorship from Ting will assist CWIT in extending program capacity and reach as well as expand resources for women in technology. Programs include CWIT’s Tech-Girls events and the YES, We Tech Summit planned for fall 2018.