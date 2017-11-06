Wason Center Poll Shows Northam Leading Gillespie by 6%

On the eve of Election Day, Christopher Newport University is making a bold prediction of a Democratic victory in Virginia's governor's race.

The Wason Center for Public Policy released a new poll which shows Democrat Ralph Northam leading Republican opponent Ed Gillespie by a 6 percent margin - of 51 to 45 percent.

The telephone survey polled 839 likely voters, October 29 through November 4, with an overall margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percent.

Meanwhile, both candidates are crisscrossing the state to rally supporters ahead of Tuesday.

Virginia is one of only two states electing a new governor, and the contest is viewed by many as an early referendum on President Donald Trump's political popularity.