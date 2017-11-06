Charlottesville Judge Again Denies Bond for Ohio Man Charged with Assault

A judge has again denied bond for one of the men charged in connection to violence following the Unite the Right rally.

Nineteen-year-old Daniel Patrick Borden appeared in Charlottesville General District Court Monday, November 6. The Cincinnati-area man is currently charged with one count of felonious assault.

Authorities believe Borden, Alex Michael Ramos, and Jacob S. Goodwin assaulted DeAndre Harris inside the Market Street Parking Garage on August 12. The two men were later identified from photos of the incident posted on social media.

Borden's father tried to assure the judge during Monday's hearing that he would make sure his son would return to Charlottesville to stand trial if he was allowed to post bond.

The commonwealth argued Borden has no ties to the Charlottesville community and was a violent participant in Harris' beating. Prosecutors claim Borden beat Harris with a long stick while wearing a helmet that said "killer."

Borden's attorney, Michael Hallahan, argued that just because Harris was unarmed and in the fetal position, it doesn't mean he isn't a threat.

"The named victim in the case I'm representing Mr. Borden on had just brutally attacked an old man. And, everyone was fighting. And we would argue my guy didn't get involved until other people had been attacked,” said Hallahan outside of court.

However, bond was once again denied for Borden. This has happened twice before: on September 21 and October 12.

Police first charged Borden with malicious wounding back on August 24, and he was arrested the following day in Ohio.

Both Borden and Ramos are scheduled to be back in court on December 14. Goodwin is awaiting extradition from Arkansas.