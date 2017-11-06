CFD: No Injuries, Approx. $30K in Damages at Monticello Ave. House Fire

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
The Charlottesville's Fire Marshal's office is investigating the cause of a costly house fire that occurred on Monday, November 6, in Charlottesville.
Fire crews responded to the fire around 3 a.m. at a home in the 900 block of Monticello Avenue.
When crews arrived, fire could be seen on the front porch and extending to the second floor.
It's unclear if anyone was home when the fire began, but Charlottesville Fire Department says there are no reports of injuries.
The damages from the fire are estimated to top $30,000.
11/06/2017 Release from the Charlottesville Fire Department:
Charlottesville, Va – Monday November 6th, the Charlottesville Fire Department responded to reported house on fire in the 900 block of Monticello Avenue at 3:15 a.m.
The first unit was on scene within 3 minutes to find fire showing from the front porch and extending into the two floor of the house.
The quick, professional response limited the damage to approximately $30,000.
Five engines, two aerials, a medic unit, and a battalion chief were assigned to the call for service.
There were no injuries reported and all units had cleared the scene by 7 a.m.
The Fire Marshal’s Office was not able to determine a cause of the fire.
The Charlottesville Fire Department would like to remind everyone:
- Smoking materials account for over 17,000 house fires annually and cause over 500 fire related deaths.
- Smoke outside. Most deaths result from fires in living rooms or bedrooms
- Use a deep sturdy ashtray, away from combustibles
- Before you throw away cigarette butts or ashes; make sure they are out and doused in water.
More information on smoking related fires can be found at http://www.nfpa.org/public-education/by-topic/top-causes-of-fire/smoking