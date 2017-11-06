CFD: No Injuries, Approx. $30K in Damages at Monticello Ave. House Fire

The Charlottesville's Fire Marshal's office is investigating the cause of a costly house fire that occurred on Monday, November 6, in Charlottesville.

Fire crews responded to the fire around 3 a.m. at a home in the 900 block of Monticello Avenue.

When crews arrived, fire could be seen on the front porch and extending to the second floor.

It's unclear if anyone was home when the fire began, but Charlottesville Fire Department says there are no reports of injuries.

The damages from the fire are estimated to top $30,000.