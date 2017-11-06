Both Candidates Claim Momentum in Virginia Governor's Race

By ALAN SUDERMAN

Associated Press

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - Republican Ed Gillespie and Democrat Ralph Northam both claim momentum is on their side in the final days of Virginia's high-stakes, closely watched race for governor.

Gillespie and Northam are racing across the state Monday after a weekend spent trying to rally supporters ahead of Election Day.

Allied groups and political parties on both sides are touting unprecedented get-out-the-vote efforts.

Virginia is one of only two states electing new a new governor this year, and the contest is viewed by many as an early referendum on President Donald Trump's political popularity.

Democrats are eager to prove they can harness anti-Trump energy into success at the polls, while Republicans are looking to show they have a winning blueprint in a blue-leaning state.

