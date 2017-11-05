Democratic Party Leaders Rally in Charlottesville for One Final Push

With the election for Virginia’s governor just two days away, University of Virginia students are working to get out the vote.

On Sunday, November 5, Democratic Party leaders rallied volunteers in Charlottesville to explain why this election is historic.

Senator Mark Warner and Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez made an appearance on UVA grounds to campaign for their party's candidate for governor, Ralph Northam, and other Democrats on the ballot.

“Tuesday, here in Virginia, we have an incredible opportunity to send a message - not only to the residents of the commonwealth, but to the entire nation,” says Perez.

This election’s importance is why Perez is making the rounds through Virginia. He wants to rally voters behind the party's candidates.

On grounds Sunday night, NextGen Virginia and Youth Democrats gathered to listen to Perez and Senator Mark Warner advocate for gubernatorial candidate Ralph Northam.

"Ralph’s a doctor,” says Warner. “If there's ever a time that we need more people in politics that are actually healers, it's now.”

“What we need to understand is that history does indeed have its eyes on us, and Virginians have a very, very remarkable opportunity to send a very clear message that we reward uniters, we don't reward dividers,” says Perez. “Ralph Northam’s a uniter. Ed Gillespie's a divider.”

They spoke about why, in this close race, the youth vote matters.

“As the father of three daughters who are all millennials, the decisions that are being made, right now, in Washington, D.C., where I work, or in Richmond, fully are going to affect millennials for their whole future,” says Warner.

University of Virginia students are doing their part, too, going door-to-door to encourage people to vote.

“In order for us to be able to make a progressive change, we need to be able to turn out as many youth voters as possible,” says Andrea Reyes of NextGen Virginia.

Political party aside, the loudest message from the rally was to get to the polls Tuesday.

“You literally are giving away your voice if you're not going to go out and vote,” says Reyes. “Voting is a privilege that not many people have and you should always use it in order to make change.”

Polls are open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more info on where your voting location is, visit the Virginia Department of Elections website.