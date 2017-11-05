Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia Leads Walk Through Downtown Mall

Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia Leads Walk Through Downtown MallPosted: Updated:
Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia
The walk was held on the Downtown Mall
The goal was to spread knowledge of the disorder
Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia Leads Walk Through Downtown MallMore>>
Reported by Lowell Rose
Reported by Lowell Rose
Lowell Rose joined the NBC29 News team as a reporter in June of 2017. He earned his degree in broadcast journalism from Mississippi State University. You can reach him by email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story
Lowell Rose joined the NBC29 News team as a reporter in June of 2017. He earned his degree in broadcast journalism from Mississippi State University. You can reach him by email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story