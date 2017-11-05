Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia Leads Walk Through Downtown Mall

The goal was to spread knowledge of the disorder

The Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia held its annual awareness walk in Charlottesville today.

People gathered at the Sprint Pavilion to support people living with epilepsy and to spread knowledge about the neurological disorder.

The group strolled the Downtown Mall to promote awareness about the different types of epilepsy.

“Epilepsy comes in different forms, it's not what you may see on TV,” says Justice Bartley of the Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia. “Epilepsy, there are different conditions and everyone has dealing with it in their own way, but I would say that having support and having support from your family and friends does go a long way. And it does help.”

The foundation provides training for police and teachers to help them prepare for situations that may arise and give direct assistance to people with epilepsy.