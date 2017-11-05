Mendenhall: This Is Not 'Business As Usual' at UVa

The Cavaliers have six wins for the first time since 2011

The Virginia football team has postseason plans, after knocking off Georgia Tech 40-36 on Saturday at Scott Stadium.

The Cavaliers (6-3, 3-2 ACC) have six wins for the first time in six years, and with three games left in the regular season, they still have a shot at the ACC Coastal Division Championship.

"It's not business as usual, right now, for this program," says head coach Bronco Mendenhall. "Let's be honest. This is not business as usual at UVa. Otherwise we'd be a bowl team every year, and I wouldn't be here. These guys have worked really hard. I'm not sure there's anything that feels better than this right now."

UVa will be back in action next Saturday at Louisville.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 PM.