Albemarle Church Dates Back to Colonial Era, Receives Historical Marker

A new historical marker recognizes an Albemarle County church that's played an important part in Virginia's past.

The congregation of Grace Episcopal Church in Keswick dedicated the marker on Sunday, November 5, to highlight the history of the church.

Thomas Jefferson was a vestry leader, and it's one of just six churches that’s still active since Virginia was a colony.

Church leaders say Grace Episcopal has been an important part of the community for centuries.

"This is a church that catches people’s eye who drive up and down this road a lot - and it's beautiful - but it's not just beautiful, it's a part of our nation’s history,” says Miles Smith, the rector at Grace Episcopal Church. “And so we're proud to be able to acknowledge that with this sign and cooperation with the commonwealth.”

The historical maker was self-funded and it took less than a year to complete the process.

The church was commissioned on the site of the marker in 1745 as “Middle Church.”